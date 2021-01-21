Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,275 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.05. 7,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,304. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

