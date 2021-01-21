Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,566,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 84,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period.

FPX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.50. 1,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,968. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $127.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

