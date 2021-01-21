Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,762 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,875 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

