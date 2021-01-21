Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $122.68. 112,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,760. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

