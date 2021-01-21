Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.32% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 115,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,841. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

