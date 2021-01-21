Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 992.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in AutoZone by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,242.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,983. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,176.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $55,862,352. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

