Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 392.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,520 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$61.61 during trading hours on Thursday. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.401 per share. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

