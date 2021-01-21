Kevin Lee Sells 5,000 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 102,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,293. The company has a market cap of $480.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $7,972,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

