Kevin Lee Sells 5,000 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 15th, Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 102,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,293. The company has a market cap of $480.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $7,972,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.
BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
