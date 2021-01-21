KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $22.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $9.03 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

NYSE LH opened at $229.91 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.