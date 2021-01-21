KeyCorp Raises Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $24.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

MPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

