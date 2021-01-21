KeyCorp Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2021 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of DGX opened at $127.36 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12,821.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

