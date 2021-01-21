Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 6.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,605,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,927,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,072,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

KEYS traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $146.63. 8,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,394. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

