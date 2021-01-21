KickToken (KICK) Achieves Market Cap of $667,433.10

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $667,433.10 and $183,795.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00061491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00518292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.97 or 0.03814803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

