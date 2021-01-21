Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) (CVE:KGL) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) (CVE:KGL)’s stock price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 732,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 307,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) Company Profile (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (KGL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.