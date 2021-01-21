KIMCHI.finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $142,966.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One KIMCHI.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $142,966.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00052617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00126423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00294266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00071628 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00069700 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Token Profile

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 905,039,025 tokens. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

KIMCHI.finance Token Trading

KIMCHI.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.