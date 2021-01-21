Kin (KIN) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Kin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market cap of $64.09 million and approximately $593,043.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00050913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00126952 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00289947 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

