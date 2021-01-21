Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.30

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.30 and traded as high as $185.50. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) shares last traded at $184.19, with a volume of 99,133 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KXS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$177.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$191.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 220.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.81 million. Research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,589,557.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at C$4,202,333.20. Insiders sold 53,149 shares of company stock worth $9,744,681 over the last three months.

About Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

