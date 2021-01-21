Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to announce $960,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $1.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $42.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $42.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $41.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 1,342.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 264,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 31.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 82,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 81,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 156.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 64,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

