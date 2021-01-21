Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Tops $0.0875 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can now be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $2.72 million and $19,223.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00125394 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00280373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00067705 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.