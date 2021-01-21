Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.00. Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £52.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.38.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

