Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,879 Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,000. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.2% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.81. 1,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,799. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $361.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.86 and its 200 day moving average is $319.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

