Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,039 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 122,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,066. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

