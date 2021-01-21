Kinloch Capital LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after buying an additional 531,981 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $47.15. 151,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

