Kinloch Capital LLC Invests $2 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Altria Group makes up about 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 178,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,127. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

