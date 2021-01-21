Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $162.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,642. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.50. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

