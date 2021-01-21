Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,681 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 83,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $171.10. 66,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.87. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $181.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

