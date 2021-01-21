Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $14.41 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the period. MasTec comprises about 4.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.29% of MasTec worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.40. 1,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $82.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

