Klimatas Tops 1-Day Volume of $608.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $11,856.10 and $608.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

