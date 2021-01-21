Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,503,000 after buying an additional 668,634 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 44,240 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Knowles by 1,066.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 1,163,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Knowles by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,219,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 81,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

