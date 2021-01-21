Komodo Price Hits $0.60 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $74.29 million and $4.63 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00275476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00090818 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00034765 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000658 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,776,743 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

