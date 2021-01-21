Kris Begic Sells 50,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,650.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$191,100.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Kris Begic sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Kris Begic sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$17,226.00.

TSE PTM traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$5.33. 148,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.56. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.88 million and a PE ratio of -32.70.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.