Kryll Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and $54,552.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00061792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00529397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.51 or 0.03936692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

