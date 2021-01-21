Kryll Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Kryll token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $105,394.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00572060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.03923413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016771 BTC.

About Kryll

KRL is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.