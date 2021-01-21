KSB SE & Co. KGaA (KSB.F) (ETR:KSB) Trading 0.7% Higher

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (KSB.F) (ETR:KSB) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €288.00 ($338.82) and last traded at €288.00 ($338.82). 18 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €286.00 ($336.47).

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €280.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €270.00. The stock has a market cap of $255.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.42.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KSB SE & Co KGaA manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and Service. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in industry, chemicals/petrochemicals, energy supply, water transport and waste water treatment, and construction/building services, as well as the hydraulic transport of solids in mining.

