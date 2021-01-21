Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.45. 693,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 617,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Kubient in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Kubient as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

