KuCoin Shares Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.88 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00551088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.73 or 0.03864110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

