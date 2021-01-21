KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $83.25 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00062040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00534708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.66 or 0.03915817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.