Kusama (KSM) Hits Market Cap of $841.75 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for $99.38 or 0.00305679 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $841.75 million and $130.92 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00050564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072294 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00276981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00066850 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

