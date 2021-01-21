Kush Finance Market Cap Tops $41,046.69 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $41,046.69 and $232.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kush Finance has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00123190 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00274890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067329 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,480 tokens. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

Kush Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.