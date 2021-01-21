Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Shares of Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.15. Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 19,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52.

Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kuuhubb Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile game development and publishing company. It creates games and applications for female audience with a focus on relaxation, expression, and entertainment segments. The company offers Recolor, a digital coloring book application. It also develops Neybers, an interior design game application; My Hospital, a simulation game application; Dance Talent, a mobile game application; and Tiles & Tales game in a new story-based format.

