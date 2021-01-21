Kyber Network Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $278.56 million and approximately $198.72 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00553178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.93 or 0.03863226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,300,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,292,596 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

