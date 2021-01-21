Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.04.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $563.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.74. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

