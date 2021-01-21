Lambda (LAMB) Price Up 28.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Lambda has a market cap of $28.10 million and $76.20 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00523012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.31 or 0.03796915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,302,668,087 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

