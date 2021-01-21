Lamden Price Hits $0.0206 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Lamden has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $18,260.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.