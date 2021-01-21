Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0186 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $17,211.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

