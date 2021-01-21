Larry J. Merlo Sells 62,893 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

