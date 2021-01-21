LATOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $11.43 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a market cap of $11.43 million and $64,266.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00062101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00574513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00042474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.05 or 0.03851311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016688 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.