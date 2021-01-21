Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $216,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock worth $338,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

