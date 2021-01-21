LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0912 on Top Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 2% against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $47.50 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00051673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00301742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00072012 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00070751 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.