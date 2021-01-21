LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.57 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $55.57 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00123375 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00276467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00067484 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

